Najib ‘shocked and disappointed’ over Federal Court ruling

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is reportedly “shocked and bitterly disappointed” with the Federal Court’s decision not to allow his application to adduce additional evidence linked to the RM42 million SRC International corruption case, Malaysiakini reports.

“I believe the evidence would clearly indicate that judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan (Mohd Ghazali) was heavily conflicted,” he reportedly told a press conference today.

Najib claimed that Nazlan, the judge who convicted him, was aware of the 1MDB and SRC transactions and therefore deemed to have personal knowledge of these two entities.

The five-person bench chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat also unanimously rejected Najib’s bid to seek an adjournment of the main SRC appeal hearing for several months.