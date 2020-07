KUALA LUMPUR: With the verdict on the seven charges against Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, due today, police have tightened security around the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, including the two main entrances into the building.

A Bernama look found police staff stationed around the complex compounds to guide traffic and control the situation.

Police were also seen using loudhailers to remind the public who were outside the court gates to observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) and wear masks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Najib’s supporters who are estimated to number about 1,000, have started to gather in the compounds of the court complex since 5.45 a.m.

It is understood that 20 buses were used to transport these supporters, including those from Pekan and Chini in Pahang.

In line with the SOP for the spread of Covid-19, only reporters with special passes were allowed in while the rest, including photographers, had to remain outside.

As of 9.30 a.m. , the situation was still under control without any chaos or unpleasant incidents. -Bernama