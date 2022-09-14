Najib still warded, 1MDB trial vacated for rest of the week

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur High Court has decided to adjourn Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s (pix) 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial for the rest of the week as the former prime minister is still warded at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL), The Malaysian Insight reports.

Senior lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is representing the Pekan MP, said HKL issued Najib a medical leave certificate valid for today and tomorrow.

“The Prison Department gave us the medical certificate via WhatsApp.

“But we believe it is a genuine one because a highly qualified hospital doctor has signed it,” he reportedly said.