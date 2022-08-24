Najib supporters: We want royal pardon given to ex-PM

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s supporters are urging Umno to withdraw support for the current government if a royal pardon is not requested this week.

“We request Ismail intervene and we request a royal pardon for Najib (by the end of) this week.

“Otherwise, we want Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to withdraw support for the current government and push for parliament to be dissolved immediately,” Pertubuhan Jalinan Perpaduan Negara Malaysia president Syed Mohammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz was quoted saying by The Malaysian Insight.

He was met by reporters outside after submitting a three-page memorandum to Istana Negara’s press relations officer Mohd Husni Yusop.

Syed Mohammad reportedly led more than 300 supporters to the royal palace in Kuala Lumpur at 2pm.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison after the Federal Court quashed his appeal and upheld his sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.