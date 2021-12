PETALING JAYA: Lead defence counsel Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah has informed the Court of Appeal that they will be appealing against today’s verdict to uphold Najib’s conviction and sentence in the RM42 million SRC International case.

The lawyer is now submitting an application for a stay of execution of the sentencing, pending appeal to the Federal Court.

Shafee said an affidavit and notice of appeal to the Federal Court of this decision will be filed in the next half hour, reports TheEdgeMarkets.