Najib to serve his jail sentence from today

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) will serve his 12-year jail sentence beginning today.

This follows the decision of the Federal Court in upholding his conviction, jail sentence and fine for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat in her broad grounds said having pored through the evidence, the submissions and the rest of the records of appeal, it was found that Najib’s complaints as contained in the petition of appeal devoid of any merit.

“On the totality of the evidence, we find the conviction of the appellant on all seven charges safe. We also find that the sentence imposed is not manifestly excessive.

“These appeals are therefore unanimously dismissed and the conviction and sentence are affirmed,” she said.

In ordering Najib to serve his jail term immediately, Justice Tengku Maimun said, “I pronounce warrant of committal.”

Najib's lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik then requested a stay of execution pending a review application against today’s decision.

“The application is dismissed. The court is adjourned,” Justice Tengku Maimun responded before leaving the courtroom.

Other judges on the panel were Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judges Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd.

Najib is expected to serve the jail sentence at the Sungai Buloh Prison.-Bernama