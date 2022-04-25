Najib: ‘Welcome back PH 2.0’

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has warned voters to expect more “made-up” stories from Bersatu in the run-up to the 15th general election.

“I think PH (Pakatan Harapan) or PN (Perikatan Nasional) will come up with a new story to dupe the public soon. ‘We are not joining forces. No! We are only negotiating on how to work together to ensure BN gets a one-on-one fight at GE15’

“Hence, welcome back PH 2.0,” he said in his Facebook post.

Najib’s comment came after Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was quoted saying in media reports that his party is in the early stages of discussions to offer voters a “win-win” formula for GE15.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said understanding among political parties is important to avoid split votes as demonstrated during the Melaka and Johor state elections.

He was responding to a statement by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who urged the PH leadership to be open to holding discussions with all Opposition bloc parties ahead of GE15.