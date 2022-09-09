Najib withdraws wrongful prosecution suit against govt

PETALING JAYA: Former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) has withdrawn his wrongful prosecution suit against the government of Malaysia, Malaysiakini reports.

In effect, this leaves former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as the sole defendant in the civil action by Najib, who was also former finance minister.

Najib is suing Thomas over charges brought against him in the 1MDB case, the 1MDB-Tanore trial, the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) case and the money laundering case under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 case.

However, he did not include the SRC case in his suit.

In his statement of claim, Najib reportedly said he had been wrongfully accused in court over the four 1MDB-related cases.

The Pekan member of parliament claimed the charges against him were part of a move planned in advance by Thomas, which was also in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s agenda at the time.

Najib claimed that in 2015, Thomas had met Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss Najib’s alleged wrongdoing and mismanagement involving 1MDB funds and also advised Dr Mahathir to take civil and criminal action against him over his involvement in 1MDB.

Najib is seeking RM1.9 million in damages and a declaration that Thomas had committed misfeasance in public office.