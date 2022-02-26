Namibian skipper Petrus Shetembi final import of TFC

KUALA TERENGGANU: Namibia’s national football team captain Petrus Shetembi has become the last foreign player to sign up with Terengganu FC (TFC) Sdn Bhd for the Malaysia League (M-League) this season.

TFC chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh said Shetembi, known as The Dancing Shoes, signed a one-year contract with TFC Sdn Bhd and was registered under the Terengganu FC ll (TFC ll) team. TFC are targeting to win at least one title this year.

“Shetembi, who has played 60 times for the Namibian national team, was registered with TFC Sdn Bhd on the last day of the M-League first transfer window on Feb 22.

“We are confident he can further strengthen the midfield of TFC and TFC ll for the M-League challenge beginning on March 5,“ he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Ab Rasid said they accepted the penalties imposed by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) on TFC ll for the scuffle at the Terengganu Menteri Besar Cup tournament early this month.

He hoped the punishment would serve as a good lesson for all parties, especially the players involved.

“The penalties cannot be appealed. So, we accept it if the two TFC ll players were really at fault,” he added.

Yesterday, FAM fined TFC II RM10,000 and Penang FC RM5,000 for their failure to control their players which led to the fight.

Several players from both teams were also fined for the fracas. -Bernama