Nancy hits campaign trail with ‘Kamek Milih Nancy’ song in Santubong

KUCHING: A song called ‘Kamek Milih Nancy’ (I choose Nancy) is the latest strategy of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in the Santubong parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix), in her 15th General Election (GE15) campaign.

The song in the Sarawak Malay dialect blared out from loudspeakers for the first time today, attracting the attention of crowds at the Sematan food court and Pasar Townsquare, about 115 kilometres from here.

The song, produced by former rector of the Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan (ASWARA) Associate Professor Dr Sahar Sa’di Hashim, is based on the concept of joy and happiness and is performed by ASWARA students.

Nancy, a three-term MP for Batang Sadong and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, is vying for the Santubong seat against Mohamad Zen Peli of Pakatan Harapan and independent candidate Affendi Jeman.

Incumbent Santubong MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar of GPS has decided not to contest in GE15.-Bernama