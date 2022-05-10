Nancy to meet Middle Eastern airlines top management in Dubai

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix), will engage the top management of Middle Eastern airlines to discuss future collaborations during the Arabian Travel Market 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tourism Malaysia, the promotion board under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), said that Nancy is currently leading the Malaysian delegation to the event, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 9 to 12.

Together with the country’s tourism industry players, they will promote Malaysia to the Middle Eastern market, through the latest attractions and destinations for shopping, family fun, ecoadventure, honeymoon and luxury holidays, as well as a safe travel destination, in the Arabian Travel Market, it said in a statement today.

Malaysia's delegation consists of 64 Malaysian sellers from 32 organisations, participating under the Malaysia Pavilion, to meet buyers from the Middle East, it said.

“The Malaysian delegation is comprised of a good mix of hotels and resorts, travel agents, tourism product owners, and representatives from state tourism boards. During the four day event, they will be highlighting their respective tourism products and services that cater specially for the Middle Eastern market,” read the statement.

It also said that Nancy is scheduled to meet with the top management of Middle Eastern airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Oman Air to discuss future collaborations.

Nancy is also scheduled to witness the signing of the Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) between Tourism Malaysia and Emirates, at the Emirates Pavilion on May 10.

“This MoC will benefit the Malaysian economy and strengthen economic ties with the tourism industry between Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates,” it said.

Malaysia has reopened its borders to international tourists starting April 1.-Bernama