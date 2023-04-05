Nanta: Collapsed Wisma YPR retaining wall occurred at privately owned premises

KUALA LUMPUR: The collapse of a retaining wall at Wisma YPR, Taman Seputeh here early this morning, which resulted in the death of a security guard, occurred at a privately owned premises under the purview of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a Facebook post today, said that the incident was under the provisions of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) as well as several related by-laws.

“On behalf of the Works Ministry, I would like to say that if requested, we are ready to offer any assistance under the ministry capacity,“ he said.

According to him, the incident is believed to have occurred when the six-metre-high retaining wall collapsed on a guard post causing the security guard to be buried in the rubble.

He said a search and rescue (SAR) team involving the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), and its Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM), police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), located the victim’s body which was buried three metres deep at 6.23 am today.

“My sympathy and sincere condolences to the security guard’s family,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that a 73-year-old security guard was found dead under the rubble of a collapsed retaining wall at Wisma YPR early this morning. -Bernama