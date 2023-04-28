Nanta: MACA building expected to reopen May 18

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) building, which was affected by a landslide incident on April 25, is expected to reopen on May 18.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the area will be reopened once electricity and water supplies, as well as the sewage system, are restored, and after a temporary road is constructed.

He said this in a Facebook post after being briefed by the Public Works Department (JKR) director-general, Datuk Ahmad Redza Ghulam Rasool, and the department’s slope engineering branch.

“Three weeks are needed for temporary works to be carried out, and this includes installing tarpaulin sheets, which began on April 26 on the surface of the slope.

“The installing of sheet piles and construction of a temporary access road begins today (April 28) until May 12,“ read the post.

Apart from this, Nanta said the installation of the Early Warning System (EWS) was carried out yesterday, while four more EWS will be installed once the sheet piling work is completed.

The installation of the temporary utilities will also take two weeks, and involves Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), Air Selangor, Telekom Malaysia and the sewage system, he said.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the permanent repair work is expected to take a maximum of two years, involving the survey work, site investigation (SI), procurement process as well as construction work for 12 months.

He called on the cooperation of all parties to comply with the instructions of the authorities to avoid untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai, said that, as of today, there has been no ground movement detected in the affected area.

Speaking to reporters at the location of the incident, Beh said monitoring also found there are no safety concerns or danger to the public at the site.

He added that the installation of iron piles will be done this afternoon, to prevent any further soil movement in the MACA site and the surrounding area.

“The JKR will construct a temporary access road in a day or two to remove vehicles stranded at the MACA compound,” he said.

He said if there is no ground movement detected at the site by tomorrow, the incident control post will be closed, however, police will continue to patrol the area.

“The MACA has placed Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) personnel to look after the area, and so road repair works will continue,” he added. -Bernama