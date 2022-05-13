Nanta refutes claims of favouritism in AirAsia flight delay issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has refuted allegations that he was taking AirAsia’s side on the issue of the company’s recent flight delays.

Nanta said his ministry understood airline-related issues fell under the Transport Ministry and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM).

However, he said his ministry took proactive steps when receiving complaints from consumers regarding the flight delays and their compensation claims made against the airline.

“Due to the complaints made to the ministry and on the policy of this ministry that oversees consumer affairs, I have contacted AirAsia to seek further clarification on the problems besetting fliers.

“The accusations stating that I favour AiraAsia are unfounded, and I hope it will stop,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Nanta said several statements have been issued on social media to share the results of the ministry’s engagement with AirAsia, including the details of the meeting between the ministry and AirAsia’s top management this afternoon.

He said the statement made was not in favour of AirAsia, and he himself had urged the company prioritise the welfare of the affected travellers.-Bernama