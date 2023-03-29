Nasi Tenong new package at Payang Water Taxi

KUALA TERENGGANU: Passengers of the Payang Water Taxi can now enjoy “Nasi Tenong” onboard.

Cas Ligas Sdn Bhd (CLSB), which operates Payang Water Taxi, has introduced the “Nasi Tenong” package as a new attraction for the month of Ramadan.

Its chairman, Zakaria Dagang said he is confident that the initiative can revive the tradition of using the ‘tenong’ or tiffin carrier among people travelling by ‘water taxi’ on the Terengganu River.

“The tiffin carrier is synonymous with the traditional Malay community. We want to revive the use of tenong,” he said at the breaking-the fast and launching of the Nasi Tenong package here last night.

Zakaria said the package contains catfish cooked with tempoyak (fermented durian paste) and nasi arab.

However, he said, the service for the “Nasi Tenong” package is limited to 32 passengers only daily, whereby booking is required,

He said the public can also break their fast on the boat by bringing their own food, while enjoying the beauty of the drawbridge and some other state landmarks during the river cruise.

“The Payang Water Taxi is a normal river cruise package that we offer on weekdays. But during Ramadan, we allow our customers to bring their own food and charge only RM15 for adults and RM10 for children,“ he said. -Bernama