KUALA LUMPUR: A nasyid singer has been arrested by the police for an alleged drug-related offence at a condominium in Kota Damansara here yesterdsay.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid(pix), when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the arrest.

“I confirmed the suspect has been arrested and the police will hold a press conference on the matter soon,” he added.-Bernama