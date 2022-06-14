Nation’s eminent educator Tun Arshad Ayub laid to rest

SHAH ALAM: The country’s eminent educator Tun Arshad Ayub who died early today was laid to rest at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum, Selangor.

The remains of the first director of the Mara Institute of Technology (ITM) were buried at about 3pm, in the presence of family members, after the funeral prayer was performed at the Muslim College Malaya Mosque in Petaling Jaya.

Also present were Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) board chairman Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Ibrahim Abu Shah and UiTM alumni members.

Arshad, who died following health problems, leaves behind wife, Puan Seri Zaleha Mohd Arshad, 82, and seven children. He was 93.

Arshad’s sixth child, Datin Sri Azlin said that one advice from her father that she will never forget is to always help those who have helped us.

“My late father kept reminding the fact that he would never have made it without the help of others and advised to always remember the people whose act of kindness had changed your life,“ she said when met by reporters.

Throughout his life, Arshad served at UiTM and was its pro-chancellor for 32 years.

He had also been entrusted with the responsibilities as Deputy Governor of Bank Negara and also served as Deputy Director-General of the Economic Planning Unit at the Prime Minister’s Department.

Born in Muar, Johor, he had also served as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Primary Industries, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Land and Regional Development.

He was also active in the business world and was a board member of several public companies and statutory bodies.-Bernama