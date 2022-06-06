National badminton legend Foo Kok Keong receives Datukship from King

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton legend Datuk Foo Kok Keong today expressed his gratitude for being bestowed with the Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

The 90’s shuttler said as a sportsman, he was elated and honoured to receive the Federal award in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday celebration.

“I would say I am very happy,” he told reporters after the ceremony at the Istana Negara here today.

The 59-year-old also advised upcoming and aspiring shuttlers to work hard, as players from other countries were catching, while standards were also increasing.

Kok Keong currently scouts for young talents involving individuals from the B40 group through his participation with the non-governmental organisation Rotary Club of Rahman Putra.

“So far there are six players, two have been recruited by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), and the talents whom I have found and trained are aged between 15 to 16,“ he said.

Among Kok Keong’s achievements as a player include gold medals at the Manila SEA Games in 1991 and the Thomas Cup (Kuala Lumpur) in 1992, as well as the bronze at the 1992 Badminton World Cup in Guangzhou.-Bernama