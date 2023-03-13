National boxer is new Iskandar Puteri Umno Division Youth chief

JOHOR BAHRU: National boxer Muhamad Farkhan Mohd Haron has been elected as the new Iskandar Puteri Umno Division Youth chief for the 2023-2026 term.

The 35-year-old, contesting for the first time, defeated Mohd Nobli Mohd Nassir in the polls held in Gelang Patah on Saturday (March 11).

The result was confirmed by Johor Umno secretary Datuk Samsolbari Jamali.

The post was previously held by Mohd Akmal Melan, who is now a candidate for permanent chairman of Umno Youth.

Muhamad Farkhan, in a post on Facebook, said he is committed to serving the local community and empowering the party.

The son of a former national boxer, the late Mohd Haron Ismail, said the division would also continue to be strengthened with a combination of old and new faces. -Bernama