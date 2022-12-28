National child protection policy needs to be reviewed: Pemadam

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Association Against Drug Abuse (Pemadam) has urged the government to review and study the National Child Protection Policy in an effort to protect the the group.

Pemadam Women and Family Development Bureau chairman Datuk Jamelah A. Bakar said the policy supported by the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) is responsible for ensuring that every child is protected from neglect, abuse, violence and exploitation.

She said the policy can be fully functional when the people are able to be a catalyst to increase the awareness and commitment of all parties in protecting children.

“The review of this policy and the monitoring of its implementation need to be done carefully so that children’s lives are preserved,“ she said in a statement today.

Jamelah also urged the Ministry of Education and JKM to strengthen cooperation in monitoring children who are placed under guardianship when their parents are imprisoned.

“Emotional and physical changes in children can be noticed by teachers or relevant officials, immediate action can be taken for the safety of the individual involved,“ she said commenting on the death of a boy, believed to be abused by his family members.

Yesterday, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat revealed that the four-year-old boy died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor on Monday after he succumbed to serious injuries believed to be from physical abuse and torture.

Jamelah said the advocacy movement to foster awareness on the importance of protecting children needs to be carried out periodically among local communities together with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) throughout the country with the support of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development and the Ministry of National Unity.

At the same time, she said the related ministries and agencies need to empower the Children’s Activity Centres (PAKK) operated by JKM.-Bernama