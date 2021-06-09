National Covid-19 vaccination programme records highest recipients of the vaccine jab yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme recorded the highest daily vaccination record yesterday with the administration of 151,309 doses since its implementation last Feb 24.

According to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) vis its Twitter page, the recipients of the total doses that were given yesterday included 105,722 individuals who received the first jab.

“Meanwhile, another 45,587 received the second dose,“ the committee said via its Twitter page.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through his Twitter account, said until yesterday, a total of 1,180,744 individuals in the country had completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said a total of 2,609,377 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of the Covid-19 vaccine doses given in the country to 3,790,121 as of yesterday.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of recipients who completed both doses of the vaccine, at 152,215, followed by Sarawak (124,820), Kuala Lumpur (108,740), Perak (108,361) and Johor (107,192).

Yesterday, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government was targeting more than 200,000 people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jab a day beginning next month and the number to increase to more than 300,000 people a day in August.

As of yesterday, 52.7 percent or 12,774,132 individuals have registered for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, with Selangor recording the highest number of registration, involving 3,367,090 people.

According to the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, which runs from April to August, it will involve providing the vaccine to 9.4 million senior citizens, as well as those from the vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

The third phase, which is from last month to February 2022 will involve individuals aged 18 years and above, including non-citizens, with a target of 13.7 million people or more.

Under the first phase of the programme, held between last February and April, about 500,000 frontliners, including health workers, were given the vaccine. -Bernama