National Craft Day serves as platform to elevate craft industry: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: National Craft Day 2023 is one of the platforms to elevate the country’s craft industry by bringing together craft entrepreneurs and communities from all corners of the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the National Craft Day, which has been held for two decades since 2003, has recorded a total sales value of more than RM260.6 million.

“I am confident that it will continue to increase every year with efforts and high commitment from all parties.

“Craft, not only plays a role in stimulating economic growth, but it is also a means of fostering harmony between races in the country,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar who is also the Minister of Finance said the involvement of various races in the production of craft products can create unity via the creation of works that highlight the identity of each ethnic group in Malaysia.

“Congratulations to MOTAC (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) for organising the National Craft Day 2023. The uniqueness of craft needs to be preserved, restored and protected as parts of our effort to pass down our arts and culture to future generations,” he said.

Themed ‘Ini Kraf Malaysia’, the National Craft Day 2023 which runs from March 1 to 13 at the Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex, aims for a sales value of RM16 million and the presence of 185,000 visitors. -Bernama