National Day: People need to practice tolerance, love for country’s peace: Perak MB

GERIK: The spirit of tolerance and love must always be practised so that the communities will remain unified without being tainted by hatred and hostility, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix).

Therefore, he said the determination and passion to always protect the country’s peace and harmony should be extended by all people regardless of race and religion.

According to Saarani, the celebration of the country’s independence and National Month, which had been put off for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic can now be held again and at the same time rekindling the love for the country, especially in this state.

“We do not have to look too far back to understand the wisdom of unity. Just take an example of how important unity is when Malaysians regardless of race are going through the Covid-19 situation.

“Without unity, we will not be able to shake off the shackles of Covid-19. Without unity, we will not be able to succeed in the vaccination programme until we finally have entered the recovery phase to rebuild the state in the midst of the pandemic,” he said.

Saarani earlier launched the state-level National Month celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the Gerik Bus Terminal today.-Bernama