National diver Pandelela mistakenly identified as a Muslim during fasting month

NATIONAL diver Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg(pix) has recently shared her experience of being mistakenly identified as a Muslim at a restaurant in Ipoh, Perak.

Pandelela, who hails from Sarawak, took to Facebook to share her awkward experience.

“First time in my life being asked if I’m a Malay trying to order high tea during fasting month,” she said on her Facebook account.

Netizens questioned how the restaurant staff had failed to recognise the national diver in the comments section.

Pandelela, who is currently in Ipoh for a six-day training camp at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre, will also be participating in a two-day competition at the venue on April 22 and 23 as part of the national squad’s final preparations for the upcoming Hanoi SEA Games.

The upcoming biennial event will see Pandelela pair up with 22-year-old Nur Dhabitah Sabri for the 10m synchronised platform event following the retirement of her former partner Datuk Leong Mun Yee.