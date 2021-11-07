National Family Month now called Malaysian Family Month: PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Family Month will be called Malaysian Family Month (BKM) beginning this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

He said the event, celebrated in November, would be a platform to strengthen family ties and embrace the spirit of inclusion among the Malaysian Family.

“At the same time this will ensure prosperity and unity of a large family,“ he said in his speech at the launch of BKM 2021 Celebration at Taman Botani Perdana here today.

The event was organised by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry through the Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

Ismail Sabri said the celebration could be held at the national level with the cooperation of government agencies as a yearly event to strengthen the Malaysian Family wellbeing.

Apart from the ministries and state governments participation as the main movers of the programme, he hoped that others such as the private sector and the community would also participate in the family well-being programme.

Ismail Sabri had earlier launched the concept of the Malaysian Family which is based on the values ​​of inclusion, togetherness and gratitude, in his inaugural speech, after being appointed as the Ninth Prime Minister on Aug 22.

Meanwhile, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun in her speech said, the Prihatin Malaysian Family initiative was introduced to enable couples facing family problems to contact LPPKN counselors directly.

The Family Care Helpline initiative is a special line for those who want to share their problems and complaints directly without having to worry about being exposed or judged by other people.

“Through the toll-free line 1-800-82-0300, couples can call either individually or with their spouse to have direct access to tele-counseling and eCounseling services,“ she said.

In addition, to ensure that the concept of the Malaysian Family is fully understood, Rina said a total of 120 activities are being lined up in collaboration with the state governments, non-governmental organisations, the private sector and the local community.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.-Bernama