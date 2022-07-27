National karate squad chop their way to three gold on second day of Aug

THAILAND: The national karate squad created a sensation on the second day of the ASEAN University Games (AUG) by winning three gold medals.

In the action at the Ban Yang Noi Campus here, the squad won the first gold when they defeated the host team in the final of the men’s team event.

The national trio of Kojiro Yong, Song Chan Zhen and Dennis Lim Kai Xiang who competed in the final displayed a performance that impressed the judges enough to be awarded the gold medal.

In the meantime, C Shahmalarani lived up to expectations to clinch Malaysia’s second gold medal in karate today.

She defeated her opponent from Laos in the final of the women’s below 50 kilogrammes (kg) category.

The third karate gold came in the women’s 55kg kumite category, the final of which was an all Malaysian affair. It saw P Madhuri coming out tops against G Dharishini.

Meanwhile, in the men’s individual kata event ,Chan Zhen won the silver medal while Kojiro took the bronze. The contestant from Indonesia took home the gold.

The women’s individual kata event saw Madeline Wong win the silver medal.-Bernama