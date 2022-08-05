National lawn bowling squad in line for gold at Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: Malaysia’s lawn bowling squad continued its winning ways as they advanced to the women’s triple final at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games at Victoria Park, Leamington Spa here today.

Nur Ain Nabilah Tarmizi, Syafiqa Haidar Afif Abdul Rahman and Azlina Arshad set aside New Zealand ers Nicole Toomey, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith 16-9 in their semifinal match and guarantees Malaysia will have at least a silver medal when they take on hosts England at the finals, scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm local time (11.30 pm Malaysian time).

Other lawn bowlers also made significant advances, with Siti Zalina Ahmad and Emma Firyana Saroji(pix) entering the semifinals after beating Megan Devlin-Shauna O’Neill of Northern Ireland 15-11.

The Malaysian pair, who are trying to defend their gold medal, will face Australians Kristina Krstic and Ellen Ryan at noon today, local time (7pm Malaysian time).

Meanwhile, Fairul Izwan Abd Muin also advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s singles event.

The 39-year-old beat Ross Davis of Jersey 21-12, and will face Gary Kelly of Northern Ireland tomorrow (Aug 6).-Bernama