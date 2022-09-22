National players aid S’gor sweep two beach volleyball golds

SHAH ALAM: The strategy of fielding two national players, Khairol Shazrime Shamsaimon and Maegan Beh Jia Yin pays off for Selangor when the state made a clean sweep of the two beach volleyball gold medals in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) here today.

Khairol partnered Muhammad Fahmi Madzlan for Selangor A to take home the men’s gold after trouncing Wilayah Persekutuan A represented by Al Rashid Kungroy-Ridzwan Rahman 21-16, 21-16 at Section 19 Beach Volleyball Court here today.

Maegan who paired Sin Sing Yee in the women’s category in Selangor A crushed Penang A comprising Mashitah Muhamad Nasir-Noor Aishah Iskandar, 21-14, 21-17.

Despite coming home from the 2021 Hanoi SEA Games empty handed, in May, Khairol said the experience gained at the biennial meet assisted him to get to the Sukma podium this time.

“The experience in Hanoi really helped me overcome my nervousness in the court. My partner was not nervous either, so we just follow the coach’s strategy and play our best today,“ he said when met by Bernama after the medal presentation ceremony.

The 21-year-old athlete at the same time wants to dedicate his maiden Sukma medal to his family, especially his father, Shamsaimon Mohd Sharit, 57, and mother, Azlina Mat Raji, 47, who are always present at competition venues including the 2021 SEA Games.

Meanwhile, Maegan said she ignored the doctor's orders to play in Sukma after suffering a right ankle injury in a training session last month.

“I took a risk and it pays off,“ said Maegan who also competed in the 2021 SEA Games with Farwizah Aina Ahmad Nizar.

The 18-year-old private college student who is studying the 'American Degree Transfer Program' said she will rest for three months following the injury before resuming training.-Bernama