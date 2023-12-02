National Poultry Board establishment still at discussion stage: Mohamad

MELAKA: The establishment of the National Poultry Board, to ensure that the national livestock industry ecosystem functions clearly and effectively, is still at the discussion stage, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix).

He said the government is still discussing the matter, and has not yet made a decision.

“That (the establishment of the National Poultry Board) is still at the discussion stage, which we will continue,” he told reporters after officiating the Milagro Factory building in Krubong here today.

A Malay daily today reported that a source from egg producers was quoted as saying that, among the mechanisms that need to be fine-tuned to help the poultry industry, are the establishment of a poultry board, in addition to appointing a government-linked company (GLC), to be involved 100 per cent in producing 'day-old-chicks' as well as chicken feed.

Mohamad said that the government has allocated more than RM1.8 billion in subsidies to stabilise chicken and egg prices.

He said what is most important right now is to ensure a sufficient supply of both items in the market.

In the meantime, he said that the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is trying to lower the price of vegetables in some areas, which are said to be experiencing price increases.

He said the price increase occurred following the recent flood disaster, which affected the supply of vegetables. -Bernama