PUTRAJAYA: The four-phased National Recovery Plan strategy will be able to revitalise the domestic trade ecosystem under the supervision of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), especially to retail, wholesale and distributors through economic activities that will be opened in stages.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said KPDNHEP would continue to discuss with all the stakeholders, including the government, as well as support and assist in the implementation of the National Recovery Plan so that the outlined objective could be achieved as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the National Recovery Plan which is believed to be capable of bringing life back to normal by the end of this year, including reconvening Parliament in September or October.

Muhyiddin said the plan, which is a strategy to transition out of the Covid-19 crisis, comprised four phases that would involve transition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) phases in stages.

Nanta said the ministry had also started vaccination programmes for economic frontliners with cooperation from Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) committee.

“This is important as preparation for the opening of economic activities that will be carried out. All industry players fully support and have agreed to take part in the programme, which is now at the registration stage,” he said.

He added that the data would be handed over to the CITF to devise an implementation plan, including vaccination centres (PPV) and logistic requirements.

According to Nanta, the economic sector was expected to achieve herd immunity around September, whereby the KPDNHEP was also planning several economic activities starting from the said period, such as the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign, Mega Sales and Domestic Franchise Programmes. — Bernama