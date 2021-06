KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) Berhad is working closely with the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Minister of Finance Incorporated (MKD) and Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) in carrying out efforts on the National Recovery Plan.

Felcra chairman Yamani Hafez Musa(pix) said it was committed to ensuring that the basic needs for its projects’ participants and surrounding communities were given priority.

“This is so that those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially those who have lost their sources of income, can be specifically engaged as well as possible,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On Tuesday, June 15, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the National Recovery Plan which is believed to be capable of bringing life back to normal by the end of this year, including reconvening Parliament in September or October, which covers four phases involving transition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) phases in stages.

Meanwhile, Felcra Berhad Group chief executive officer Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor said Felcra helped participants who are struggling due to the pandemic by stages and continuously, starting with the allocation for food baskets amounting to RM500,000 to be distributed to 10,000 participants in 38 Felcra placement areas.

“Collaboration efforts with the authorities for Herd Vaccination Programme initiative have also started in the 38 areas so that 112,337 participants and their family members in rural areas will be vaccinated,” he said .

Throughout the four phases of the National Recovery Plan, Felcra Berhad can be contacted at hotline 1-800-22-5050 or 03-4145 5000. -Bernama