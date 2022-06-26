National Science Centre brings astrophysics exhibition to T’ganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The ‘Singgah Sains’ programme introduced by the National Science Centre (PSN) in 2014, is now continuing its tour to Terengganu with exhibitions focusing on outer space.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim said a total of nine modular exhibition sets on astrophysics worth RM500,000 were currently placed at the Kuala Terengganu Science Centre (PSKT) and would be there for the next two years.

“This programme is among the initiatives to cultivate science, technology and innovation (STI) by PSN to reach out to the community, especially young people and students, to cultivate an interest in STI and make it more popular.

“The ministry will also consider the requests of many parties, including from the Terengganu State Government to bring this programme on a smaller scale to rural areas to provide equal opportunities to residents in those areas,“ he told reporters after officiating the 2022 Terengganu ‘Singgah Sains’ programme here today.

The programme, among other things, features various interesting and interactive activities to cultivate the interest of the younger generation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at PSKT, including ‘Do It Yourself Science’, ‘STEM Challenge’, STEM Corner and drone competition.

The exhibition about the galaxy is also equipped with an interactive environment, scientific materials and texts as well as infographics for visitors to better understand astronomy, physics and phenomena such as moon phases, atmospheric circulation, Newton’s law and constellations.-Bernama