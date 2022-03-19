National Stadium: Pitch upgrade works to begin January 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Works to upgrade the pitch of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, estimated to cost between RM1.2 to RM1.4 million, is only expected to begin in January next year.

The delay in replacing the surface which is expected to take about four months, is due to the stadium's commitment to host several events at the official venue of the Harimau Malaya squad this year.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) will be working closely on the project with the management of the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium owned by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim when met by the media after surveying the pitch said that the change of grass surface was seen as a long-term investment for the stadium.

“If we look at our neighboring countries, they have all changed to better quality grass because this grass is a long-term investment for our stadium and is part of the stadium’s reputation, even more so if it’s the National Stadium.

“So I think we will change it urgently, but I understand that the National Stadium also has a commitment to host several events for this year, which means the field will start work later. InsyaAllah, if I’m not mistaken, by January next year,“ he said.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was also present.

At the survey session, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor also handed over a mock cheque with the value written as ‘field surface conversion cost’ at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, to fulfill his promise to sponsor the new Zeon Zoysia grass to be grown at the stadium.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal expressed his gratitude for the funding from Tunku Ismail, describing it as a very significant contribution to the development of football in the country.

“Of course, I and PSM will work with Tunku’s team in Johor to ensure that our field remains in the best condition. We will start a learning process and exchange notes to ensure that in the end, this stadium can be proud of its pitch, on which many international teams are willing to play,” he said.

In the meantime, Ahmad Faizal said the pitch upgrade works had to go through several processes with the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Finance, however, he felt that it could be implemented quite soon.

Last week, Tunku Ismail once again attracted the attention of the media through a statement expressing his willingness to bear the cost of changing the grass at the National Stadium as a gift to the Harimau Malaya squad.-Bernama