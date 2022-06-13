National Stadium remains AFC choice for tomorrow’s matches

PETALING JAYA: The last two Group E matches of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers will be played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow as scheduled, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

AFC general secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John today confirmed that the Bahrain-Turkmenistan and Malaysia-Bangladesh matches would still be played at the National Stadium despite reports that the field was in a bad shape.

“No change of venue. Both matches will proceed as scheduled,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama.

He was asked if the venue might be changed following complaints on the poor condition of the pitch, which was waterlogged following a heavy downpour before the Malaysia-Bahrain match on Saturday.

Netizens also felt uneasy following the circulation of images showing several workers using spades and cardboards to scoop water from the field before the kick-off.

The Malaysian squad’s chief coach, Kim Pan Gon, and his Bahrain counterpart Helio Sousa were also unhappy with the condition of the field, saying it affected their players’ performance.

As a result, press reports yesterday said the last two matches might be moved elsewhere, with the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras being a possible substitute venue.-Bernama