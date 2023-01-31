National Tahfiz Education Policy 2.0 to be launched March 11

PUTRAJAYA: The National Tahfiz Education Policy (DPTN) 2.0 will be launched on March 11, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said the government is studying the previous DPTN which was launched in 2016 to ensure there is coordination in terms of teaching methods in tahfiz institutions.

The DPTN that was launched before is a guideline in the management of tahfiz education in Malaysia taking into account the National Education Policy and state regulations in Malaysia, he said.

“Through DPTN, the government wants to make sure that the huffaz (memorisers of the Quran) do not only work as imams, teachers or in the related fields, but instead we want to create professional careers for them.

“We want to produce national leaders and professionals from among the huffaz and at the same time raise their position,“ he told reporters after handing over the Quran Personality Award to nine recipients here tonight.

The nine recipients include former head of Egyptian Maqari’ Shaykh Dr Ahmad Eisaa al-Ma’sarawi, Cambodian Senior Minister (Islamic Affairs) Oknha Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Islamic Civilisation Academy senior lecturer Datuk Dr Norhafizah Musa.

At the event, RM308,000 was also donated by 14 individuals and corporate companies to make the Quran endowment programme a success. -Bernama