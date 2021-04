PUTRAJAYA: The National Unity Ministry is expanding the vaccine registration campaign to the ‘Kawasan Rukun Tetangga’ (KRT) community during the month of Ramadan to help more people register for the Covid-19 vaccination.

In a statement today, the ministry said it was in line with the decision of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force meeting on April 16 chaired by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

A total of 113,261 KRT committee members have registered for the vaccine, so far.

It said the ministry was also working with the non-Islamic religious bodies to jointly raise awareness on the importance of taking the Covid-19 vaccine and encourage them to open registration counters in their respective places of worship.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it had approved an allocation of RM12,107,795.94 for 121 programmes that have been implemented for the year 2019/2020 through the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA).

The ministry said all the programmes had been successfully implemented in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Periodic reports and final reports which are mandatory documents set for non-governmental organisations that receive this allocation have also been completed,“ it said.

The ministry said MITRA was always committed in ensuring the development of the socio-economic status of the Indian community through various initiatives. — Bernama