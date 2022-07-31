National women paddlers stun India to reach semis

BIRMINGHAM: The national women’s table tennis team are on the right track to bagging a medal from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after pulling off a stunning 3-2 upset over defending champions India in the quarter-finals today.

Karen Lyne-Alice Chang got the ball rolling for Malaysia when they downed Reeth Teenison-Sreeja Akula 11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6 in doubles but India drew level when Manika Batra bounced back from a two-set deficit to defeat Ho Ying 8-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3 in singles.

India then went 2-1 up when Akula beat Alice 11-6, 11-6, 11-9.

However, Karen inspired a magnificent comeback when she defeated Batra 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 before Ho Ying emerged as Malaysia’s saviour with a 10-12, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 win over Tennison to send India packing and Malaysia into the last eight.

Malaysia will take on Wales in tomorrow’s semi-final.

Wales had earlier eliminated hosts England 3-0 in the other quarter-final clash.-Bernama