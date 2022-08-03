Nation’s art industry needs major overhaul: Expert

PETALING JAYA: The art industry in Malaysia needs a major overhaul. Artists find that Malaysian politicians do not regard art as important for the country, causing the industry to be long neglected.

Change can only take place when the government understands the real purpose of art, according to an expert.

Arts lecturer Elias Mohd, 64, said there are many ways that art can be incorporated into architecture.

“That is up to brilliant architects, and I think they should lean on our culture and history. Culture is the identity where common attitudes, values, knowledge and preferences are attributed to the overall behaviour in a social group,” he told theSun.

“The government and private sector should invest more in art if Malaysia is to become a developed country. To develop an inclusive framework about art and craft, the next step needs to be considered.”

Elias added that Malaysians are not educated enough in art, and that is the biggest problem.

“Most parents don’t have much interest in their children’s art education. We don’t have a proper channel for art, such as magazines or television programmes on art and history. So we lack in so many ways to bring interest in art to the public.”

Elias said people are not well informed about the global art scene, the evolution of art, the latest grand art exhibitions, and Malaysia has been left far behind as far as art is concerned.

He said to invest in art one has to understand the value of a particular piece of work, the background of the artist, and be able to predict if he can profit from the piece.

“They will need to study the current art market. Like other businesses, the art business is moving fast.”

Elias, who is also a sculptor and arts lecturer in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, said not every art is a luxury item.

“It is important to understand the distinction between ‘high’ and ‘low’ art, as we must first figure out what this separation is based on.”

He added that when an artist has reached a certain level of stardom, his name and work are accepted and recognised by the world, then his work becomes a luxury item.

Elias said it is a long journey to get there but not every artist has the capability to reach such a high level of skill.

“Young struggling artists will have to start from the bottom and sell their works at a price that the common man can afford.”

Elias said art is the result of a visual expression or application of human creative skills and imagination.

“These days lighting is also considered a form of art. Art in general is to be appreciated for its beauty or emotional power.”