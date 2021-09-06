Nationwide curfew declared by rebels in Guinea

MOSCOW: The rebels in Guinea have declared a nationwide curfew in the country after announcing that they have captured President Alpha Condé, Sputnik quoted French media reports.

The curfew is being implemented throughout the country “until further notice,” the Ouest-France daily newspaper reported late on Sunday, adding that the rebels said they were also replacing local governors and prefects with soldiers.

The rebels also said they would convene a meeting of Guinean cabinet ministers and other top officials on Monday morning, according to Ouest-France and Le Figaro.

Earlier on Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who said that they had captured the country’s President, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of the border.

Later, Doumbouya said that the president was staying with the rebels in a safe location and had been examined by a doctor.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the coup in Guinea via Twitter on Sunday and demanded that the rebels release the country’s president.

Incumbent President Alpha Conde won his controversial third term in office in last year’s election, following his decision to amend the constitution to allow himself the third consecutive presidential term. This sparked unrest in the country even though the constitution was changed through a national referendum.

Supporters of Guinea's rebellious military took to the streets of the capital (Conakry) after the coup d’etat on Sunday, according to local media reports. People in the streets were chanting slogans praising the military.

Meanwhile, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has also condemned the coup in Guinea calling on the rebels to release the president.

In the meantime, the rebels in Guinea have pledged to ensure local residents’ safety following the Sunday coup, the junta, which now calls itself the National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD), said.

“All arrangements will be made to ensure the safety of peaceful citizens as well as their property,” the CNRD said in a statement, quoted by Guinee News on Sunday. -Bernama