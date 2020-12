KUALA LUMPUR: Those who habitually run a red light, beware. Traffic police have launched a special operation today to bring such offenders to book nationwide.

Federal police traffic investigations and enforcement department director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias said motorists are ignoring traffic light rules and offences related to beating the red lights are on the rise.

He said motorcyclists, especially those in the P-hailing or parcel delivery services, appear to be the main culprits.

Azisman said statistics show that 69,267 summonses were issued nationwide against motorists last year for running a red light.

He said between January and November this year, 52,170 summonses for the same offence were issued.

Azisman said motorcyclists topped the statistics as almost 50% of the summonses were issued against them followed by other vehicle categories.

“We view this driving trend and attitude seriously as it can cause accidents and is worrisome to the public.

We wish to remind all motorists to adhere to road traffic laws and those caught beating the red lights will either be issued with summonses on the spot or have their vehicle registration number recorded for further action. Offenders can face a fine of up to RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to six months under road traffic laws.” he said today.

Azisman said an operation codenamed “Ops Lampu Isyarat Merah” was launched yesterday to act on red light beaters.

He said the operation which will be carried out until Dec 31 was also to educate and instil awareness to road users to comply with traffic light rules.