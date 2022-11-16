NATO, EU closely looking into reports of suspected Russian missiles landing in Poland

ANKARA: The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the European Union (EU) are closely looking into reports of suspected Russian missiles landing in alliance member Poland’s territory.

“NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established,“ NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter late Tuesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Stoltenberg also offered his condolences for the loss of life in Poland.

“Alarmed by reports of an explosion in Poland, following a massive Russian missile strike on Ukrainian cities,“ European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Extending her condolences, support and solidarity with Poland and Ukraine, von der Leyen said: “We are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with Polish authorities and partners and allies.”

The United Kingdom (UK) meanwhile said it is “urgently” monitoring reports of missiles landing in Poland and is in touch with Warsaw and NATO allies, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter.

At least two people were killed in a suspected missile attack in eastern Poland’s village of Przewodow, a few kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

Emergency services and representatives of the army are working at a farm’s grain drying site where the explosion occurred around 3.40 pm local time, according to Radio Lublin.

Police did not give the reasons for the explosion.

The explosion occurred 500-600 metres from a primary school. The area near the explosion site is closed.-Bernama