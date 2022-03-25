Nato members issue joint statement after leaders’ summit

ISTANBUL: NATO or The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation said Thursday that it will now accelerate its transformation for “a more dangerous strategic reality.”

The military alliance issued a joint statement following the Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State and Government in Brussels, Belgium.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe and is causing enormous human suffering and destruction,” reported Anadolu Agency citing the joint statement.

The statement stressed that Russia’s war on Ukraine is condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“We call on (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to immediately stop this war and withdraw military forces from Ukraine, and call on Belarus to end its complicity, in line with the Aggression Against Ukraine Resolution adopted at the UN General Assembly of March 2, 2022,” it said.

It said Russia should comply with the March 16 ruling by the UN International Court of Justice and immediately stop military operations, underlining that Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens global security and its attack on international norms makes the world less safe.

It noted that “President Putin’s escalatory rhetoric is irresponsible and destabilising.”

The statement underlined that Ukrainians inspired the world with resistance to Russia’s war.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s devastating attacks on civilians, including women, children and persons in vulnerable situations. We will work with the rest of the international community to hold accountable those responsible for violations of humanitarian and international law, including war crimes.”

Deeply concerned over the increased risk of sexual violence and human trafficking, the statement called on Moscow to allow rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and safe passage for civilians and for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Mariupol and other besieged cities.

It also condemned attacks against civilian infrastructure, including those endangering nuclear power plants.

“We will continue to counter Russia’s lies about its attack on Ukraine and expose fabricated narratives or manufactured ‘false flag’ operations to prepare the ground for further escalation, including against the civilian population of Ukraine. Any use by Russia of a chemical or biological weapon would be unacceptable and result in severe consequences.”

It said Russia needs to show that it is serious about negotiations by immediately implementing a cease-fire, expressing support for Ukraine’s efforts to achieve peace and those undertaken diplomatically by allies to weigh in on Russia to end the war and relieve human suffering.

Noting that Ukraine has a fundamental right to self-defense under the UN Charter, it underlined the extensive support which NATO has provided since 2014 to Ukraine’s ability to exercise that right.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders extending to its territorial waters,” it said.

It stated that NATO will continue to provide further political and practical support to Ukraine.-Bernama