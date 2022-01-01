Navy personnel charged with raping 17-year-old girl

IPOH: A navy personnel was charged at the Sessions Court here today with the physical sexual assault and rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Mohd Muhazzam Shah Mohd Salem(pix), 36, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, had allegedly committed the offences in a bedroom of an apartment in Lumut at 11 pm Dec 17.

He was charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Raya Nur Amanina Zulkefli while Mohd Muhazzam, who has three children, aged one to six, was represented by lawyer Fahmi Izzudin Jefri.

The court set RM5,000 bail with one surety with the additional condition that he did not disturb the victim and prosecution witnesses until the completion of the case and set case mention on Feb 11.

At the same court, a military police personnel was also charged with two counts of robbing two sisters last week. Lance Corporal S. R. Alex Praba, 21, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in front of Judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

The accused, who is stationed in Sarawak, is charged with robbing the handbags of both sisters, 21 and 27, at a oil palm plantation near Jalan Kampung Paya Nibong, Ayer Tawar in Manjung at 12.15 am, Dec 21, while he was in his hometown in Manjung for the Christmas holiday.

He is charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code and faces a maximum of 14 year’s jail and fine or caning if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nazreen Zabarudin sought a bail of RM10,000 while defence counsel Vivian Michelle requested for a lower sum on the basis that her client only earned RM1,500 a month and was supporting his parents.

Norita set bail at RM7,000 with one surety on the additional condition that the accused was barred from disturbing the victims and prosecution witnesses until the case is completed and set case mention for Jan 31.-Bernama