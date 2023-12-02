NCER identifies six destinations to promote investment opportunities

ALOR SETAR: The Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) has identified six investment destination locations where programmes and incentives will be implemented in promoting more investment opportunities.

In a statement today, NCER said these locations are namely Langkawi, Kedah; Penang; Ipoh, Pangkor Island, Royal Belum Natural Park in Perak and Perlis.

“The main focus of NCER’s promotional efforts in offering tourism investment opportunities include hotel development, MICE, healthcare tourism, themed attractions, commercial and retail, family entertainment, ecotourism, lodging facilities and niche tourism.

“NCER is dedicated to fostering the expansion of the tourism industry and has implemented various programmes to bring in more investments to the region as a popular tourist region,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) chief executive Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan said tourism is a key focus area in NCER as the industry is a key driver of economic growth in the region.

“We believe the development of the tourism sector will have a positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs and driving growth,” he said.

NCER today participated in the Langkawi Invest Day, a one-day event hosted by the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) aimed at promoting investment in the Langkawi tourism sector.

The Langkawi Invest Day is a platform for local and international investors to explore business opportunities in Langkawi's growing sustainable tourism industry.

“The Langkawi Invest Day is an important event for NCER as it showcases the tremendous potential of Langkawi's sustainable tourism industry. This is indeed a good time for international and local tourism players to invest in NCER,” added Mohamad Haris. -Bernama