NCIA attracts investments of over RM37 bln: PM

ALOR SETAR: The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) has successfully attracted investments of more than RM37.21 billion through the implementation of various strategic high impact projects to date, which subsequently provides benefits to Kedah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said through this accomplishment, more than 36,717 new job opportunities have been created in the state.

“The government through NCIA continues to be committed to driving the socio-economic development in the Northern Region,“ he said in his address at the launch of the Kedah leg of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Aspirations Tour (AKM) at the Darul Aman Stadium here, today.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhamad Sanusi Md Nor and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The Kedah AKM Tour, which will last for three days from today, is the ninth to be held after the ones in Johor, Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Sarawak, and Selangor.

Besides that, the prime minister said the implementation of the high impact strategic projects such as Kedah Rubber City in Padang Terap would propel the trade value and turned the district into the country's major border town.

He said the development of the Pulau Bunting integrated gas supply centre and power plant in Yan as announced yesterday proved that Kedah was never left out by the Federal government.

“Indeed, it is the government’s agenda to develop all corners of the country including Kedah to ensure that no member of Keluarga Malaysia is left out of the blessings of national development,“ said Ismail Sabri. -Bernama