NCID director denies making damning claims against police top brass

KUALA LUMPUR : Top cop Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay(pix) today denied that he made a statement that there are “many senior police officers including those from the Narcotics Crimes Investigations Department (NCID) who are involved with drug trafficking syndicates”.

The claim that Ayob Khan had made the statement was posted in the messaging application Telegram by a so-called expose blog that went by the name edisisiasat.my.

Ayob Khan said the posting was done with malicious intent to tarnish the credibility of the police force and its leadership.

He said the posting also portrayed the police force as being highly-corrupted.

“I vehemently deny making such a statement as claimed by edisisiasat in the Telegram application and that there are NCID and other police officers involved with drug syndicates. If we have solid evidence that any of our officers are in cahoots with drug dealers, we will not hesitate to take stern action,“ said the NCID director.

Ayob Khan said the successes achieved by the police force was not attributed to an individual but from teamwork and the close working ties between police departments and other enforcement agencies.

He urged the public to not be easily taken in by baseless and inaccurate claims made in the social media.

The edisisiasat posting had claimed that Ayob Khan was fighting a lone battle against drug trafficking as senior officers of the NCID and police force are in collusion with narcotics syindicates.

Quoting Ayob Khan, the posting claimed that the top crimebuster had questioned “how far could he fight single-handedly when many of his war commanders were protecting the drug syndicates as they received huge rewards.”

The posting also claimed that when Ayob Khan had asked top brass of the force to transfer the crooked officers, it fell on deaf ears as the top brass themselves were involved with the syndicates.