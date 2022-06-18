NCVI provides initial impression on vulnerability of coastal areas in Malaysia: PlanMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Coastal Vulnerability Index (NCVI), which is a vital indicator in the 2nd National Coastal Zone Physical Plan (RPP-2), provides an initial indication on the level of vulnerability or damage to coastal areas in the country.

PlanMalaysia deputy director-general (Planning) Md Nazri Abdullah said that relevant authorities could evaluate the risk of disasters that hit the country in the future using the index, and also plan for various controlled development to be done in the area.

“If previously, we only focused on a small scope, such as looking at the risk of flooding, coastal erosion and such, but the current situation has changed due to global warming and the rising sea levels, so we (PlanMalaysia) have discussed and agreed with stakeholders, including the Department of Irrigation and Drainage as well as the Malaysian National Water Research Institute to include this index in the RPP-2.

“The aim is to provide basic information on the level of vulnerability (damage) for certain areas because we conduct this study (RPP-2) on a large scale, we need a basis to give us an initial view,” he said as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight that discussed the RPP-2.

RPP-2, which was launched by Housing and Local Goverment Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican on June 14, is a guiding document for planning development in coastal areas to create a Liveable Malaysia.

According to Reezal Merican, it was created as a preparatory step to tackle climate change and to ensure conservation and preservation of environmentally-sensitive areas, especially in coastal regions.

Md Nazri said NCVI was created after taking into consideration the data that showed almost 24 per cent of residents in Malaysia live in coastal areas.

“So commitment from all parties, including the state local authorities, to react to changes in the environment around them and realise the risk of vulnerability to areas where 24 per cent of Malaysians live is important,” he added.-Bernama