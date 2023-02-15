NEAC to discuss wage policy in March: Rafizi

PUTRAJAYA: Wage-related policies will be discussed by the National Economic Action Council (NEAC) next month.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix) said the council will discuss ways to improve the country’s economic structure, including wages.

“This is to ensure that the national policy can be adjusted towards a comprehensive wage target for all groups of workers,“ he said but warned that this will take some time as the private sector also needed to be consulted.

“The income level in the country is not where it should be,“ he told a media conference on the country’s 2022 economic performance. -Bernama