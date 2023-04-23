'Near-total' internet blackout in Sudan: Web monitor

KHARTOUM: Conflict-riven Sudan has suffered a “near-total” internet blackout, a web monitor said Sunday, as fighting between the army and a paramilitary group entered a second week.

“Real-time network data show a near-total collapse of internet connectivity in #Sudan with national connectivity now at 2% of ordinary levels,“ tweeted NetBlocks, a London-based organisation that monitors web access around the world.

Clashes in the African country have left hundreds dead and thousands wounded, while survivors cope with shortages of electricity and food.

Urban warfare began on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. -AFP