Nearly 19,000 PwDs have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says Rina

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 19,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) nationwide have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, so far, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix).

She said almost 280,000 PwDs had registered for the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“This shows an increase and this figure will increase from time to time. We will continue to give priority to the disabled to get vaccinated so that the country will achieve the 80 per cent herd immunity,“ she told reporters after visiting the mobile vaccination centre for the disabled at the Selangor Cheshire Home here today.

Rina explained that the vaccination for the disabled not only involves institutions under the Social Welfare Department, but also involves private care homes and those run by non-governmental organisations.

On the vaccination programme at the Selangor Cheshire Home, she said a total of 25 PwDs and 44 staff at the care centre received their first dose of vaccine today.-Bernama